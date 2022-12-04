City of Columbia hosted youth football championships Saturday

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia hosted the 2022 Mississippi Youth Football Association championships Saturday for the first time ever.

The hometown Columbia Outcasts fielded a team at all three age levels as they competed for the opportunity to call themselves state champs.

Columbia’s 5-and 6-year-old team, officially known as the Tiny Mites, topped Meridian in the opening game to cap off an undefeated season.

“We’ve got 13 kids, and all 13 of them played their hearts out, week in and week out,” head coach Nicholas Peters said. “We’ve went up against teams with 20 or 30 or 40 players with our little 13. Only 11 can play on the field. But when you got 11 dogs, as you can see, you can’t be stopped.

“Perfect season, baby. 12-0. "

While the action on the gridiron was the focus of the day, administrative assistant Latoria Gabrieal said she knows the teams would not be here without the support of the fans and city

“The city is the backbone of our league,” she said. “We need the support of the community. Our boys are here. We have three teams. They have brought grandparents. They have brought aunts and uncles. Everybody is here.

“And we’re just excited that we can be playing for the number one spot here today. "

Teams from Oak Grove claimed the championships in the 7-and-8-year-old and 9-and-10-year-old age groups.

