Angel Tree dedication in Sumrall honors 86 people

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Sumrall had a busy day getting into the holiday spirit on the second and final day of “Olde Time Sumrall.”

The day included shopping, a parade, and the annual Angel Tree dedication- an emotional yet solemn tradition since 1996.

The dedication includes reading the name of each angel, which represents and honors a life of person who has passed away.

“My most favorite part is being able to look out and see the family members that are standing there and you can just see it in their eyes when their family members’ name is read, that they just get emotional, and we get emotional as well.”

This year, Sumrall honored 86 angels displayed over the downtown area.

