Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

State Superintendent visits Perry Central High School

State Superintendent of Education visits Perry County
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bulldogs of Perry Central High School were welcomed by some special guests during an assembly Friday afternoon.

Interim State Superintendent Kim Benton and William Carey Professor Patti Pamenter spoke to the students in preparation for state testing.

“When I walked in the door, I knew that they were serious about doing their best,” said Benton. “They really have set goals to show not only the community, but the state and the nation that smart students are right here at this school and a great education is taking place right here in Perry County.”

PCHS Principal Joshua Yeager said state testing will start Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Owens, 20, of Mount Olive
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County.
4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County
Jkwon Omarion Page, 18, of Hattiesburg.
Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.

Latest News

VisitHattiesburg estimates 40,000 fans will visit Hattiesburg this weekend for state high...
MHSAA championships boosting Hattiesburg economy
Christmas in the Courtyard will be held Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the V.O. Smith Courtyard...
Collins preparing for 6th helping of ‘Christmas in the Courtyard’
Col. William "Lee" Henry is the new commanding officer of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training...
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
Many schools in the Pine Belt dismissed early Tuesday due to severe weather.
Pine Belt superintendents discuss protocols for early dismissal