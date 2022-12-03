State Superintendent visits Perry Central High School

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bulldogs of Perry Central High School were welcomed by some special guests during an assembly Friday afternoon.

Interim State Superintendent Kim Benton and William Carey Professor Patti Pamenter spoke to the students in preparation for state testing.

“When I walked in the door, I knew that they were serious about doing their best,” said Benton. “They really have set goals to show not only the community, but the state and the nation that smart students are right here at this school and a great education is taking place right here in Perry County.”

PCHS Principal Joshua Yeager said state testing will start Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.