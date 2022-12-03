Win Stuff
Perry County Sheriff’s Office seeing fewer drug arrests in 2022

Perry County felony drug arrests have dipped
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - After near-record highs in 2021, Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is reporting a drastic decline in felony drug arrests.

“There’s going to be a war on drugs for the rest of my career and anybody else’s, but I want to say that just by the numbers this year, they have been down,” said Nobles.

The sheriff’s office reported 42 felony drug arrests in 2020, and 46 in 2021.

As of Dec. 2, only 17 felony drug arrests have been reported in Perry County this year.

“I want to give all the credit to the team that’s getting out there putting forth the effort to stop and deter,” said Nobles.

Though the number of felony drug arrests has drastically decreased, the sheriff wants to see those numbers continue to decline.

“I wouldn’t lie to a soul and say that we can get rid of every drug in Perry County, but I feel that the work that’s been done by my department has definitely deterred it and you can tell just with the numbers themselves,” said Nobles.

Any information that can lead to a drug arrest can be reported to Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

