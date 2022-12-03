Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MHSAA championships boosting Hattiesburg economy

VisitHattiesburg estimates 40,000 fans will visit Hattiesburg this weekend for state high...
VisitHattiesburg estimates 40,000 fans will visit Hattiesburg this weekend for state high school football championship games.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The champions on the gridiron in Hattiesburg this weekend aren’t the only winners.

VisitHattiesburg says the entire city of Hattiesburg is a winner, too.

That organization says this weekend’s state high school football championship games are bringing in an estimated 40,000 fans, who will have an estimated $4.5 million impact on the Hub City economy.

Add that to the spring baseball tournaments at the University of Southern Mississippi, the Hattiesburg Half-Marathon and other athletic events this year, and VisitHattiesburg says 2022 has been a banner year for sports tourism in Hattiesburg.

“We’ve really tried to find ways to have a really good sales strategy, to look for opportunities like this, to bring people here,” VisitHattiesburg Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer Marlo Dorsey said. “So, we believe we will be able to have more than $50 million in total economic impact from this year alone in 2022, for the Hub City and sports tourism and next year is looking great, too.”

This is the third time in four years that Hattiesburg to host the state football championships.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Owens, 20, of Mount Olive
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County.
4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County
Jkwon Omarion Page, 18, of Hattiesburg.
Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Tourism Tax already benefiting the city beautiful
Laurel tourism tax benefitting the City Beautiful
Pros and cons: Pine Belt businesses talk ‘Cyber Monday’
Pros & Cons: Pine Belt businesses talk ‘Cyber Monday’
Pros and cons: Pine Belt businesses talk ‘Cyber Monday’
Local businesses respond to Cyber Monday
National veterinarian shortages hit the Pine Belt
National veterinarian shortages hit the Pine Belt