Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his living room at 10 p.m. Friday.

Captain Crystal Houston says the incident happened on Oakley Palestine Road in Terry.

According to the captain, Joseph Horn was found dead in his living room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities found multiple shell casings outside of the house.

Captain Houston says there are no suspects at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900.

