Man bites nose off in dispute over game of golf

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Biloxi man is facing charges after investigators said he bit a person’s nose off in the Hollywood Casino parking lot.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department said an argument started over a golf game.

When police arrived, they said they found the victim with a quite “disfiguring facial injury.”

Mark Wells, who now faces felony mayhem charges, was released from the Hancock County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

