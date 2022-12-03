Man bites nose off in dispute over game of golf
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Biloxi man is facing charges after investigators said he bit a person’s nose off in the Hollywood Casino parking lot.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department said an argument started over a golf game.
When police arrived, they said they found the victim with a quite “disfiguring facial injury.”
Mark Wells, who now faces felony mayhem charges, was released from the Hancock County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
