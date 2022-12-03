Win Stuff
Jones Co. investigating Saturday morning shooting in Moselle

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting in Moselle...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting in Moselle that sent one man to the hospital with a wound that required surgery.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Department

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - While the details may be a bit sketchy, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators know one. concrete fact: A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Moselle.

JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said investigators are working on verifying the exact location of the shooting, the identity of the shooter and his whereabouts.

Chancellor said the victim apparently drove himself to Forrest General Hospital and had been in surgery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

