Jones Co. investigating Saturday morning shooting in Moselle

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Department

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - While the details may be a bit sketchy, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators know one. concrete fact: A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Moselle.

JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said investigators are working on verifying the exact location of the shooting, the identity of the shooter and his whereabouts.

Chancellor said the victim apparently drove himself to Forrest General Hospital and had been in surgery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

