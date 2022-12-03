Forrest County AHS is running Mississippi’s 1st electronic school bus

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power and Forrest County Agricultural High School have teamed up to bring the first electronic school bus in the state to Brooklyn.

FCAHS Superintendent Donna Boone said the bus offers many benefits to students.

“Well, number one is you can see by the wrap on the bus, it puts (out) a lot of school pride because of it being an Aggie bus,” Boone said. “Another thing is it’s an electric bus, so the cost of fuel efficiency and all of that, we’re going to keep some data on that and see how that goes.

“But it also gives us a chance to talk to our kids about the efficiency of electric cars.

FCAHS student Cameron Cole said he was thrilled about the addition to his school.

“I’m really excited to have this beautiful electric bus here,” Cole said. “I’m just glad were the first people in Mississippi to have an electric bus come to our school

“It seems very special.”

Students who participate in extracurricular activities will be able to catch a ride on the bus.

Semmie Slade is not in that group, but she said she gets a kick seeing the enjoyment her classmates get out of their new wheels.

“I’m really grateful to be given this bus by Mississippi Power, and I’m really excited for the kids behind me who get to enjoy it,” Slade said. “Hopefully, it’ll bring some excitement into the sports and activities.”

Gifford Ormes, Mississippi Power marketing/sales director, said the future has come to Forrest County.

“We’re always looking for partnerships and the future is electric, and this is certainly part of the future,” Ormes said. “We were looking for opportunities to prove this technology, so it’s an opportunity that we were able to come to an agreement and work with the (FCAHS) foundation and we were able to provide the bus.”

The bus is able to travel 138 miles on a single charge.

