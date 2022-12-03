Win Stuff
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel

An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float and being run over the one behind(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle, a utility trailer.

According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life threatening and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman’s name was not released nor were circumstances explained of how she fell.

If more information becomes available, this report will be updated.

