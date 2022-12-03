Christmas lights, holiday spirit can be found in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday night, Sumrall was lit up with Christmas lights as people gathered for an Olde Town Sumrall Christmas.

The locals enjoyed refreshments, Christmas songs performed by church choirs and visiting with Frank the Camel.

The evening also included a live nativity scene.

The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.