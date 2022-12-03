Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Christmas lights, holiday spirit can be found in Sumrall

'Olde Town' Sumrall holiday festival continues Saturday
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday night, Sumrall was lit up with Christmas lights as people gathered for an Olde Town Sumrall Christmas.

The locals enjoyed refreshments, Christmas songs performed by church choirs and visiting with Frank the Camel.

The evening also included a live nativity scene.

The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Rebecca Dubose, aka Nicole Burgess,...
Jones Co. woman located safe, according to sheriff’s department
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
Top: Dawson T. Crosby, 19, of Collins. Bottom: Justin T. Crosby, 21, of Collins.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to murder investigation in Covington Co.

Latest News

Prentiss police added a tool to help them better protect and serve
Prentiss police purchase body cameras for officers’ use
Prentiss police added a tool to help them protect and serve
Prentiss police have new body cameras
Bassfield revving up for its Christmas celebration
Bassfield prepping for next weekend’s start to holidays
Man accused of biting person's nose off
Man accused of biting person's nose off