Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bay Springs wins 2nd consecutive Class 1A state football title

Bay Springs High School pocketed its second, consecutive Class 1A football championship with a...
Bay Springs High School pocketed its second, consecutive Class 1A football championship with a 22-0 win over McEvans High School Friday.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It took a while for Bay Springs High School’s vaunted rushing attack to get untracked Friday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Until it finally did, midway through the second half, the Bulldogs’ defense held down the fort.

The result was a blue-collar grinder of a 2022 Mississippi High School Activities Class 1A state football championship game, with the Bulldogs defending their crown with a 22-0 decision over McEvans High School.

The Bulldogs (14-1), who earned the school’s first Class 1A title last year, now have back-to-back titles for the first time in school history.

Senior running back Tyrick Jones rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.

Jones, Malaki Page (70 yards, 11 carries) and Anthony Ross (61 yards, 16 carries) accounted for 262 yards of the 270 total yards the Bulldogs recorded, with every yard coming on the ground.

Bay Springs blocked a punt at the end of McEvans’ opening possession, and Page picked up the loose ball and ran 4 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead for the Bulldogs.

On McEvans’ ensuing possession, Anthony Newell picked off a pass and returned it 28 yards to midfield. A 10-yard penalty on the Warriors (13-2) set up the Bulldogs at McEvans’ 40-yard line.

Five plays later, Jones powered over from 5 yards out and Newell found Jaylen Gammage with a two-point conversion pass.

McEvans dominated the football in the first two quarters, holding it on offense for more than 17 minutes out of the 24-minute half.

But the Warriors, who hurt themselves with eight penalties for minus 56 yards, managed just 101 yards total offense, and a goal-line stand that ended at its own 1-yard line late in the second quarter helped Bay Springs keep McEvans off the scoreboard.

The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with their best drive of the game, going 68 yards on nine plays. Jones capped the drive on a 19-yard run, and when Newell ran in the two-point conversion the BUlldogs had more than enough points.

Bay Springs logged a second-goal line stop, halting the Warriors at the Bulldogs’ 9-yard line late in the third quarter, and then seeing free safety Demarian Jones stop a McEvans’ fourth-quarter drive with an interception at the 1-yard line.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Owens, 20, of Mount Olive
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County.
4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County
Jkwon Omarion Page, 18, of Hattiesburg.
Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.

Latest News

The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Bay Springs led 14-0 over McEvans in Class 1A state championship football game Friday
Bay Springs holds 14-0 halftime lead over McEvans
Cloudy skies expected over the Pine Belt
Gray days ahead for Pine Belt, weather-wise
Raleigh High School won its first-ever Mississippi football state championship Friday in...
Raleigh wins Class 3A football title in 55-52 classic