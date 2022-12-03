Bay Springs wins 2nd consecutive Class 1A state football title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It took a while for Bay Springs High School’s vaunted rushing attack to get untracked Friday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Until it finally did, midway through the second half, the Bulldogs’ defense held down the fort.

The result was a blue-collar grinder of a 2022 Mississippi High School Activities Class 1A state football championship game, with the Bulldogs defending their crown with a 22-0 decision over McEvans High School.

The Bulldogs (14-1), who earned the school’s first Class 1A title last year, now have back-to-back titles for the first time in school history.

Senior running back Tyrick Jones rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.

Jones, Malaki Page (70 yards, 11 carries) and Anthony Ross (61 yards, 16 carries) accounted for 262 yards of the 270 total yards the Bulldogs recorded, with every yard coming on the ground.

Bay Springs blocked a punt at the end of McEvans’ opening possession, and Page picked up the loose ball and ran 4 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead for the Bulldogs.

On McEvans’ ensuing possession, Anthony Newell picked off a pass and returned it 28 yards to midfield. A 10-yard penalty on the Warriors (13-2) set up the Bulldogs at McEvans’ 40-yard line.

Five plays later, Jones powered over from 5 yards out and Newell found Jaylen Gammage with a two-point conversion pass.

McEvans dominated the football in the first two quarters, holding it on offense for more than 17 minutes out of the 24-minute half.

But the Warriors, who hurt themselves with eight penalties for minus 56 yards, managed just 101 yards total offense, and a goal-line stand that ended at its own 1-yard line late in the second quarter helped Bay Springs keep McEvans off the scoreboard.

The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with their best drive of the game, going 68 yards on nine plays. Jones capped the drive on a 19-yard run, and when Newell ran in the two-point conversion the BUlldogs had more than enough points.

Bay Springs logged a second-goal line stop, halting the Warriors at the Bulldogs’ 9-yard line late in the third quarter, and then seeing free safety Demarian Jones stop a McEvans’ fourth-quarter drive with an interception at the 1-yard line.

