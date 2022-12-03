Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bassfield prepping for next weekend’s start to holidays

Bassfield preparing to celebrate Christmas season
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Bassfield is getting in the Christmas spirit as the city is set to host “Christmas in the Park” on Dec. 10.

Bassfield Mayor Angie Ladner said the event is the biggest of the year.

“Oh, it just brings us together,” Ladner said. “I mean, it’s just one more time for us to show our love.

:Bassfield certainly has had its issues over the years, but we are one big family, and. I say that every time I speak to anybody about Bassfield.”

“Christmas in the Park” will feature activities for all ages, including a trackless train, karaoke and live music.

The day also will include a Christmas parade that begins at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Rebecca Dubose, aka Nicole Burgess,...
Jones Co. woman located safe, according to sheriff’s department
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
Top: Dawson T. Crosby, 19, of Collins. Bottom: Justin T. Crosby, 21, of Collins.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to murder investigation in Covington Co.

Latest News

Man accused of biting person's nose off
Man accused of biting person's nose off
Sertoma parade rolled in Laurel Friday night
Sertoma parade rolled in Laurel Friday night
Championship high school games provide economic impact
Championship high school games provide economic impact
Ellisville honored its employees with a Christmas spread Friday
Ellisville honored its employees with a Christmas spread Friday