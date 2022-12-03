Bassfield prepping for next weekend’s start to holidays

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Bassfield is getting in the Christmas spirit as the city is set to host “Christmas in the Park” on Dec. 10.

Bassfield Mayor Angie Ladner said the event is the biggest of the year.

“Oh, it just brings us together,” Ladner said. “I mean, it’s just one more time for us to show our love.

:Bassfield certainly has had its issues over the years, but we are one big family, and. I say that every time I speak to anybody about Bassfield.”

“Christmas in the Park” will feature activities for all ages, including a trackless train, karaoke and live music.

The day also will include a Christmas parade that begins at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

