40th annual Sertoma Parade in downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 40th annual Sertoma Parade was Friday night after the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Laurel.

The parade brought families, high schools, law enforcement, first responders and friends from all over to spread Christmas cheer.

“Been going on here in Laurel for a long time,” said Chris Tullos, Sertima Club programs chairman. “This is the third year in a row we’ve done the night parade and every year we see it getting better and better.

“Everything that you can imagine from lighting of the Coke truck, we had Clydesdale’s here, it’s incredible. It’s something for every age that you can imagine.”

The parade included 105 entries this year.

