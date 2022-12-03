Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

40th annual Sertoma Parade in downtown Laurel

40th annual Sertoma Parade in downtown Laurel
40th annual Sertoma Parade in downtown Laurel(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 40th annual Sertoma Parade was Friday night after the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Laurel.

The parade brought families, high schools, law enforcement, first responders and friends from all over to spread Christmas cheer.

“Been going on here in Laurel for a long time,” said Chris Tullos, Sertima Club programs chairman. “This is the third year in a row we’ve done the night parade and every year we see it getting better and better.

“Everything that you can imagine from lighting of the Coke truck, we had Clydesdale’s here, it’s incredible. It’s something for every age that you can imagine.”

The parade included 105 entries this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Owens, 20, of Mount Olive
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County.
4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County
Jkwon Omarion Page, 18, of Hattiesburg.
Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.

Latest News

6pm Headlines 12/2
6pm Headlines 12/2
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
10pm Headlines 12/2
10pm Headlines 12/2