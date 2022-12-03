2-vehicle accident blocks lanes on U.S. 42

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County Friday night blocked both lanes.

The accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

A Friday night accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County blocked lanes. (Trey Howard/WDAM 7)

No information has been given in terms of how many people were involved or if there were injuries.

This report will be updated as more information is made available.

