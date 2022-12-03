Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2-vehicle accident blocks lanes on U.S. 42

An accident on U.S. 42 Friday night in Wayne County blocked lanes.
An accident on U.S. 42 Friday night in Wayne County blocked lanes.(Trey Howard/WDAM 7)
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County Friday night blocked both lanes.

The accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

A Friday night accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County blocked lanes.
A Friday night accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County blocked lanes.(Trey Howard/WDAM 7)

No information has been given in terms of how many people were involved or if there were injuries.

This report will be updated as more information is made available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Owens, 20, of Mount Olive
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County.
4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County
Jkwon Omarion Page, 18, of Hattiesburg.
Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.

Latest News

VisitHattiesburg estimates 40,000 fans will visit Hattiesburg this weekend for state high...
MHSAA championships boosting Hattiesburg economy
City of Ellisville hosts its employees
City of Ellisville names employees of year
City of Ellisville hosts its employees
City of Ellisville hosts its employees
Bay Springs High School pocketed its second, consecutive Class 1A football championship with a...
Bay Springs wins 2nd consecutive Class 1A state football title