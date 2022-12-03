19th Ave. Baptist hosting 1st Christmas program since pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg church is renewing a holiday tradition that it suspended due to the pandemic.

Nineteenth Avenue Baptist Church is once again inviting the public to come celebrate “Merry Christmas Hattiesburg.”

The event is a live musical celebration of the Christmas season, hosted by the church’s celebration choir and drama ministries.

The musical is free and it’s being held several times this weekend.

It marks the first production of “Merry Christmas Hattiesburg” since 2019.

“It’s a completely new production,” Pastor Monty Bounds said. “It starts out with some familiar Christmas music that people know that we sing about the season.

“I’ve even realized a forecast for snow might be in this building this weekend, so we’re looking forward to that as well.”

The production will be staged at 7 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

“It’s going to be a great time,” Bounds said. “The kids will enjoy it, everybody will enjoy it, but then we focus in on what the true meaning of Christmas is all about, and that’s about the Christ child.”

