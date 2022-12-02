Sheriff issues missing persons alert for Jones Co. woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for a woman last seen in the Heidelberg area.

According to the JCSD, 39-year-old Rebecca Dubose, aka Nicole Burgress, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26, leaving the Bok Homa Casino.

Dubose is a white woman with green eyes and dark blonde, sometimes brown, hair. She is about 5 ft. 4 in and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of Dubose (Burgress) should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Anonymous tips are accepted.

