Raleigh wins Class 3A football title in 55-52 classic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most Outstanding Player Suntarine Perkins ran for 331 yards and four touchdowns to help Raleigh High School win its first-ever state football championship Friday by outlasting Noxubee County High School 55-52.

The teams combined for 107 points and 992 total yards at M.M. Roberts Stadium in the 2022 Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 3A championship game.

According to MHSAA records, the teams posted the highest scoring title game in MHSAA history since at least 1981.

Noxubee County (10-5), behind an aerial attack that accounted for six of the Tigers’ seven scores Friday, punched the Lions in the nose out of the gate, grabbing a 24-15 first-quarter lead.

But the Lions (14-1) had Perkins to fuel physical ground game that piled up 494 rushing yards on Noxubee County by game’s end.

Raleigh still trailed by one point at halftime, but the Lions took the lead for good on Perkins’ 1-yard run and two-point conversion with 1 minute, 6 seconds, left in the third quarter.

Perkins, a University of Mississippi commitment, set up his final scoring run and two-point conversion with 2:37 seconds, left in the game by intercepting Noxubee County quarterback Kamario Taylor at the Tigers’ 23-yard line.

After Taylor led Noxubee quickly downfield to get the Tigers back within three points, the Lions recovered the onside kick, and Perkins had two, first-down rushes as Raleigh ran out the final 2:03 of the game.

Perkins also finished finished with three catches for 56 yards, ran for four, two-point conversions and kicked an extra point.

Javarious Walker (81 yards, TD, 17 carries) and Kyvryn Moncrief (61 yards, TD, 14 carries) contributed to a ground game that allowed the Lions to cont6rol the ball for more than 32 minutes of the 48-minute game.

Raleigh quarterback Jacob Bowen completed all four of his passes for 75 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jay Owens.

Taylor, a sophomore, completed 14-of-24 passes for 282 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Anthony Little caught seven passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns, while Martavius Wicks rans for 112 yards and a touchdown.

