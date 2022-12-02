Win Stuff
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby

Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center welcomes new commander
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer.

Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon.

His military service began more than 31 years ago and he was most recently the director of military support for the Mississippi National Guard.

He takes over for former commander Col. Rick Weaver, who led Camp Shelby the past two years.

“You see the different commanders that are able to start something and they’re never able to finish it, but I’ve been here long enough that I’ve been able to see things that have been in conception model, beginning, construction and completion,” Col. Weaver said. “And now, as Colonel Henry comes in, he’s gonna continue to push that forward.”

Weaver’s next post will be in Jackson, as director of the construction and facilities management office for the Mississippi National Guard.

Henry said he’s ready to get started.

“I am super excited,” Henry said. “Camp Shelby is home for my family and I. We started out here, we grew up in the area and I’m looking forward to taking it into 2030 and beyond.”

