Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one man dead and a man and woman hospitalized. Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man recently shot dead on the side of the road.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said an injured and bleeding woman was found inside a gunshot-riddled Cadillac Escalade nearby. Another victim, a male, was found in a housing complex a mile and a half away with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were transported for medical treatment.

Atkinson said the shootings all appear to be related to the same series of events, and the investigation that follows will consider whether the fatality was the result of suicide.

Sheriffs, as well as Carthage Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the incident and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations will follow through on the case.

Law enforcement is still working on determining the exact location of the shooting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was the driver of the vehicle and reportedly stayed on the scene...
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
Joseph Owens, 20, of Mount Olive
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County.
4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County

Latest News

Christmas in the Courtyard will be held Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the V.O. Smith Courtyard...
Collins preparing for 6th helping of ‘Christmas in the Courtyard’
Col. William "Lee" Henry is the new commanding officer of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training...
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his weekend forecast for the Pine Belt
Command changes at Camp Shelby
Camp Shelby welcomes new commander