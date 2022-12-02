Win Stuff
For the National Weather Service, the sooner is the better when it comes to rating tornadoes

Tornado Damage
Tornado Damage
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As most know, not all tornadoes are considered equal.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale goes from zero to five, and is a delicate process for determining how to rate a tornado based on this scale.

“So, whenever we go out on storm surveys, typically we do a preliminary storm path and we do that based on where we see the tornado signature on the radar,” said Ashlyn Jackson of the National Weather Service.

“A tornado is rated on the highest point of damage that we find along the path For example, if there’s snapped trees, we put that into our damage assessment toolkit and that pretty much generated what types of wind speeds would be necessary to create this type of damage.”

So, it’s important they start surveying as soon as it’s safe. The less damage assessors have to exam, the more inaccurate the rating could potentially be.

Around Mississippi, people are used to listening to warnings and taking steps to stay safe. The National Weather Service said things could have been different.

“I would say that we are very lucky and I think that is from the diligence of the people in our area,” Jackson said. “We are very used to tornados, and I think that it really shows that they are listening to all of the (meteorologists), the broadcast mets that work at the National Weather Service, that they are taking our warnings and they are taking it seriously.”

Those behind the scenes and on-air at WDAM 7 work together to keep viewers safe and remain on your side when bad weather heads your way.

