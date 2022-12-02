Win Stuff
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

Kendrell Minor, 30, of Hattiesburg.
Kendrell Minor, 30, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Kendrell Minor, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing by family members. Reportedly, he hasn’t been heard from in roughly five weeks.

According to family members, Minor normally goes weeks without contacting family members. Family members also added that he is often seen walking down Broadway Drive with multiple backpacks.

No last known clothing description was available.

If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900.

