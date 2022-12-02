Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Kendrell Minor, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing by family members. Reportedly, he hasn’t been heard from in roughly five weeks.

According to family members, Minor normally goes weeks without contacting family members. Family members also added that he is often seen walking down Broadway Drive with multiple backpacks.

No last known clothing description was available.

If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900.

