MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating an apparent crime on the school’s campus.

Few details are available about what happened but we do know that investigators have put up crime scene tape around the parking lot near the water tower.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart is also at the scene.

WLBT crews also spotted JSU President Thomas K. Hudson talking to campus police.

We’ve tried reaching out to JSU campus police but no details were released to the media.

School police issued an email alert to students Friday morning, saying, “There is an ongoing investigation on campus and officials are on the scene in the Tiger World parking lot. There is no active threat and the campus remains open.”

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.

