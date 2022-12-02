Win Stuff
Laurel’s ‘Light the Park’ made its holiday season debut

Mason Park in Laurel glowed with the holiday spirit Thursday night
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:25 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night marked the annual ‘Light the Park’ holiday event at Mason Park.

Christmas lights were set ablaze at 5:45 p.m., to the delight of the many Pine Belt residents who came out to enjoy the food, hot chocolate and face painting.

Train rides were offered, but many opted to walk a path that displayed all the lights.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

