Laurel’s ‘Light the Park’ made its holiday season debut

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night marked the annual ‘Light the Park’ holiday event at Mason Park.

Christmas lights were set ablaze at 5:45 p.m., to the delight of the many Pine Belt residents who came out to enjoy the food, hot chocolate and face painting.

Train rides were offered, but many opted to walk a path that displayed all the lights.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.