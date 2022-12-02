Win Stuff
Jones County fire destroys home, no injuries

Calhoun firefighter working at the scene of a fire on December 1, 2022.
Calhoun firefighter working at the scene of a fire on December 1, 2022.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Jones County was destroyed by flames in a Thursday night fire.

The Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 31 Sanderson Road around 10 pm on Dec. 1. When they arrived, the single-wide was already fully engulfed in flames, with the core structure already severely compromised.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. They credited a neighbor with noticing the flames and notifying 911 for help.

Unfortunately, the home sustained catastrophic damage.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie Electric also responded to the scene.

