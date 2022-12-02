Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for ‘Lights of the Wild’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Zoo animals can be great, but how about giant ones that light up?

The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to open for its first weekend of “Lights of the Wild,” starting Friday.

The zoo will be open after hours with exotic lanterns of different animals and foliage, food and drink specials, and more holiday activities.

“It’s a really immersive experience,” said Hattiesburg Zoo’s Demetric Kelly. “You don’t get to see anything like this really anywhere in Mississippi, to my knowledge,” “Once you get inside of the zoo, seeing some of these fixtures that are over 10-feet tall, every type of animal and flower that you can think of, it’s really amazing to see them at night.”

Tickets are available online for purchase. Select nights are $14 a person, while dates closer to Christmas will be $18 a person.

All children two and younger can attend for free.

