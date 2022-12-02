Gulfport man pleads guilty to burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man faces up to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard.

Prosecutors say Axel Cox, 24, admitted burning the cross to intimidate his Black neighbors. He also used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward them. Cox said he gathered supplies from his home, put together a wooden cross in his front yard and propped it up so his neighbors could see it. He then doused the cross with motor oil and lit it on fire.

“Burning a cross invokes the long and painful history, particularly in Mississippi, of intimidation and impending physical violence against Black people,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to prosecute those who use racially-motivated violence to drive people away from their homes or communities.”

“The collaboration among the Gulfport Police Department, the FBI, the Civil Rights Division and our office brought this defendant to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “We will continue to work with and for the good people of Mississippi to eradicate such racist intimidation.”

“Individuals in our communities should be free from threats and intimidation,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to bring to justice anyone who violates the federal laws designed to ensure civil rights are protected.”

Sentencing is scheduled for March 9, 2023. Cox faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke, U.S. Attorney LaMarca, Assistant Director Quesada and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the FBI Jackson Field Office made the announcement. The Gulfport Police Department and the FBI Jackson Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Cabell Jones and Trial Attorney Noah Coakley II of the Civil Rights Division Criminal Section prosecuted the case.

