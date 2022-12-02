Win Stuff
Gray days ahead for Pine Belt, weather-wise

Cloudy skies expected over the Pine Belt
Cloudy skies expected over the Pine Belt
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Friday evening, everyone!

Look for cloudy skies through Friday night, with low temperatures in the mid-60s and a 40 percent chance for showers after midnight.

Saturday morning could be a little wet, with a 50 chance for showers and thunderstorms. The rain is expected to end before midday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Lows Saturday night will be in the lower-to-mid-50s.

Partly cloudy weather is in the forecast Sunday, with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the lower-50s.

Mostly cloudy weather is on tap for much of next week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the lower-60s.

