Frosty and Santa display makes annual appearance at Forrest General Hospital

Press release from the Forrest General Hospital Media & Newsroom website.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two holiday celebrities have returned to the roof above Forrest General Hospital’s front portico.

Frosty and his trusty companion, Santa, have seen a lot of Christmas seasons come and go for the past 42 years. First placed on the roof of the main lobby in 1980, these holiday buddies have become a favorite holiday tradition for residents of Hattiesburg and other surrounding communities who visit the hospital.

Lowery Woodall, who served as executive director of the hospital from 1962 until his retirement in 1996, first had the two Christmas icons placed out front. His daughter, Linda Carol Woodall, of Petal, said the idea for the Santa and snowman came from the employees who were working at Forrest General at the time.

“Daddy said he would have preferred a nativity scene, but he went with the majority of the employees at the time,” said Linda. “Hilda East, an interior decorator who did a lot of the commercial interior design at the hospital during all the expansions, which took place during Daddy’s tenure, purchased Santa and the snowman for the hospital. Daddy and Mama always took us to see them after they were placed on the hospital for display.”

The hospital said they have heard many residents recall driving past the hospital during their younger years with their parents or grandparents to catch a glimpse of the two. Now, they are driving by with their children. It remains a tradition for many Pine Belt families.

“We hear so many stories about people driving by to see our characters, and we’re honored that our traditions have become a part of so many Pine Belt families’ holiday traditions,” said Millie Swan, vice president.

The hospital said Forrest General staff members will continue to refurbish the two as long as possible.

“We’re not in the plastic surgery business or, in this case, the iron and garland business, but they do their best to plump them up, replace bulbs and make sure they are in the best shape possible before being hoisted by a crane to welcome and comfort employees, family and friends to the hospital or greet passersby on Hwy. 49 South,” said Swan. “They’ve gone above and beyond to make these winter friends loud and proud year after year. But age creeps up on all of us.”

To keep them shining bright, Forrest General’s Engineering Department rewraps the decorations with large garlands every few years.

“We truly care about these decorations and invest time in them because of what a staple they are to our community,” said Andrew Khandjian, systems director of environmental services.

The keepers of the two must deal with locating materials needed to keep the duo looking dapper.

“While they may not be at the top of their game, we know that community members would miss them terribly if they were not in place,” said Swan. “We hope people will understand and appreciate the two for what they stand for – the joy of the holiday season – no matter how they appear. After the first of the year when the two are relaxing in a warmer climate, we’ll look and see if a total body makeover might be in the works for the sidekicks during the summer months.”

The beloved characters have only had to be replaced once in 42 years after the originals were destroyed by heavy winds.

“We had lots and lots of calls that year inquiring where the Christmas friends were,” said Swan, of the local celebrities who have even been featured on a Lucky Rabbit T-shirt.

Officials said they have begun to search for a Frosty and Santa 2.0. It’s not an easy task to locate a 12-foot Santa and Frosty that have the stamina to withstand cold temperatures, rain and the possibly frozen precipitation and strong winds around the clock, said the hospital.

“Looking down the road, both Frosty and Santa are surely eyeing retirement, much to our chagrin,” said Swan. “When the time comes, we’ll wish them well and welcome their replacements with open arms. We’ll hope a whole new tradition is born with our young Pine Belt families who know it may be another version of Frosty and Santa!”

Tradition and heart are what make the holiday season special, no matter what it looks like, and Forrest General revels in the fact that these Christmas traditions have become a holiday classic to long-time residents of the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.