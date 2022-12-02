Collins preparing for 6th helping of ‘Christmas in the Courtyard’

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Collins is preparing for an annual holiday event Friday night.

“Christmas in the Courtyard” will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the V.O. Smith Courtyard in downtown Collins.

Activities revolve around “Santa’s Village of Games” and will feature plenty of activities for children and adults.

Many Main Street-area businesses also will stay open late for Christmas shopping.

“There will be games, there will be a dry slide, there will be a train, there will be hot chocolate, coffee for parents, cookies, so that is going on from 5:30 to 7:30,” said Suzette Davis, Collins city clerk.

This will be the sixth year for “Christmas in the Courtyard.”

