Christmas comes early to downtown Hattiesburg with multiple festivities

Hattiesburg officially opened its holiday season Thursday
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is the first of December and the Hub City is already celebrating the holidays.

The city kicked the final month of the year off with the 72nd annual Jaycees Christmas Parade, ranging from Sacred Heart High School to Town Square Park.

“Being in the parade is a little stressful, but being on the side is relaxing because I get to eat the candy, give candy and laugh and joke around my family and dance and stuff like that,” said Aryanna Hollingsworth.

After the parade, everyone made their way to Town Square Park for live music, pictures with Santa and the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Some had so much fun, they plan to make this a new tradition in their family.

“This is actually a new tradition I’m starting with my nieces, said Marie Curry. “I told them, you better keep December first open every year.”

Sights and sounds of the holiday season rang through Hattiesburg, getting all geared up for the holidays.

“This is the best time of the year for the Hub City,” said Carrington Bullock “It’s cool, it’s Santa Claus and the Christmas tree lighting up. I think this is one of the best holidays for us,”

The tree and park will remain lit for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

