Bay Springs looks to defend 1A state title

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bay Springs Bulldogs look to go from first-time state champions to back-to-back state champions Friday against McEvans at ‘The Rock.’

“Trying to remake history. Our school has only won one championship. We’re trying to make it two,” Bay Springs wide receiver/ safety Demarion Jones said.

“Yeah, we’re very hungry. We want it again. [We’ve] got to do it again especially us seniors. We want to do it one more time to end the year,” bulldogs offensive tackle James Wilson said.

A year removed from hoisting a golden football, the bulldogs feel more comfortable because they’ve been there before.

“Playing there last year, there’s not going to be a lot of jitters,” Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. I think this senior class, this is probably the fifth time we’ve played at Southern [Miss] including spring jamborees and the state championship so they know what to expect. They know what the environment is going to look like and it’s basically a home game for us.”

“We know the atmosphere a bit more than they do so I feel like we have an advantage over them,” Bay Springs running back Kevin Keyes said.

The Bulldogs are going up against a stout McEvans defense that has allowed an average of just eight points a game.

“Their guys are where they need to be at. They get downhill and they just tackle well,” Brady said. “They do a great job getting turnovers. Their turnover margin is huge. Every film we’ve got on them, that’s the common theme: people turn it over to them and they capitalize on it.”

When it comes to how explosive the Bay Springs offense is...

“Dynamite. TNT,” Jones said.

The Bulldogs run the ball down their opponent’s throat and then go over the top when they’re least expecting it.

“It’s an identity. We do what we do. That’s on our state championship rings last year. That’s what it says- do what we do. At the end of the day, if people can stop what they do, they can beat us. They’ve got to stop it first,” Brady said.

And on the other side of the ball, the Bay Springs defense has yet to give up any points this postseason.

”Defense just got to keep being them. Them boys been on point the whole playoffs,“ Wilson said.

”They do a great job as a staff executing it but at the end of the day our kids get out there and do what we practice daily and when you got a bunch of great athletes and kids that work hard, they’re going to make plays for you.”

Kickoff is set for Friday at 3 pm at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

