Bay Springs holds 14-0 halftime lead over McEvans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-yard return with a blocked punt and and a short touchdown run set up by an interception have Bay Springs High School ahead of McEvans High School, 14-0, in Friday’s 2022 Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Class 1A football championship game

Bay Springs, the defending Class 1A champions, blocked a punt at the end of McEvans’ opening possession, and Malaki Page picked up the loose ball and ran 4 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead for the Bulldogs.

On McEvans’ ensuing possession, Anthony Newell picked off a pass and returned it 28 yards to midfield. A 10-yard penalty on the Warriors set up the Bulldogs at McEvans’ 40-yard line.

Five plays later, Tyrick Jones powered over from 5 yards out and Newell found Jaylen Gammage with a two-point conversion pass.

McEvans dominated the football in the first two quarters, holding it on offense for more than 17 minutes out of the 24-minute half.

But the Warriors, who hurt themselves with eight penalties for minus 56 yards, managed just 101 yards total offense, and a goal-line stand that ended at its own 1-yard line late in the second quarter helped Bay Springs keep McEvans off the scoreboard.

