Actress Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WDAM) - They say Hollywood is a place where the stars can be seen during the day. Later this month, a new star will be added to the iconic walk of fame with a familiar name to most of us in Mississippi.

Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, known for her roles in The Help and The Shape of Water, is being honored next week with the 2,742 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star will be located at 6623 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Ballet Hollywood.

Spencer will be awarded her star in the category of motion pictures.

“Octavia Spencer is one of Hollywood’s most captivating actresses, appearing in many films that have endeared her to fans from around the world,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Octavia has won many of the entertainment world’s most coveted awards for her work.”

While Spencer is a native of Montgomery, Ala., and graduated from Auburn University, she began her film career with 1996′s A Time to Kill, a movie about a murder trial, set in rural Canton, Miss., against a Black father who killed two white men who rapped his 10-year-old daughter. Spencer played a nurse to Sandra Bullock’s character, Ellen Roark. Spencer’s character’s name was not listed.

After the movie was released, she landed other small roles until a standout performance on Ugly Betty, which landed her on People Magazine’s 25 Funniest People in Hollywood.

Since then, Octavia Spencer has become a familiar fixture in both television and in theaters; however, her performance as Minny Jackson in the 2011 DreamWorks’ feature film The Help, won her an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, SAG Award and Broadcast Film Critics’ Choice Award among numerous other accolades.

The Help, based on a novel of the same name by a Mississippi author, told the stories of African American maids working in white households in Jackson during the early 1960s. Spencer’s character, Jackson, may be best known for bringing her former employer a “special” pie.

Octavia Spencer & Viola Davis in a scene from "The Help"

Spencer has since received two additional individual Academy Award nominations and served as an executive producer on the critically acclaimed drama, Green Book, which won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Picture and Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Spencer also acted in the 2019 psychological horror movie Ma, which was filmed in Natchez by a Jackson-born director. Spencer played Sue Ann, an adult who attempts to make herself popular with a group of teens by letting them have parties in her basement, which turned into a deadly obsession.

Currently, Spencer can be seen in the holiday film Spirited, on Apple TV+, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. On the small screen, she will also return for the third season of Apple TV+’s thriller, Truth Be Told, as Poppy Parnell, a true crime podcast host who risks everything in pursuit of truth and justice.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has hosted the Hollywood Walk of Fame since 1960. Through the Walk of Fame, the Chamber said it celebrates the business that transforms us all – the business of entertainment.

“We are thrilled to give her the only award that can be shared with her fans, as they pose with and touch her star once it is added to our iconic sidewalk,” added Martinez.

The ceremony will be hosted on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 11:30 a.m. The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com.

To read more about Spencer’s work, click HERE.

