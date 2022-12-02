Win Stuff
2 more suspects arrested in connection to murder investigation in Covington Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Covington County.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Dawson T. Crosby and 21-year-old Justin T. Crosby, both reportedly brothers from Collins, were arrested on Friday.

Both suspects were charged with murder and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. Neither of their bonds has been set at this time.

-(Covington County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Joseph Owens of Mount Olive was arrested on a warrant by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

Owens was initially charged with murder, and the conspiracy to commit a crime was added later. He was given a bound of $500,000 for each charge, equalling a total $1 million bond.

According to the incident report, the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road on Saturday, Oct. 22, around 9:52 p.m.

Officials found one man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. He was transported to Forrest General, where he later died from his injuries.

MBI confirmed the identity of the deceased man was 21-year-old Rahim Trotter.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

