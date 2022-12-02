12/02 Ryan’s “Quick Turnaround” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today may look familiar to begin with, but we’re going to see a pretty quick turnaround in the next 24 hours in regards to our temperatures and humidity. We’re going to start the day near freezing on the northern end of the Pine Belt once again, though it was slightly warmer...but still chilly....on the southern. This afternoon will be as sunny as yesterday was, but that’s where the similarities end as we’ll warm noticeably this afternoon into the low 70s. That’s a ten degree jump in just one day, and it’ll go up another six degrees or so on Saturday. Our new seasonal afternoon “normal” for the first week of December is right around 65, and as you can see we won’t be anywhere near it. In fact, we won’t be within 10 degrees of either our average low (42) or our average high (65) until nearly the end of next week as clouds and rain increase ahead of a weekend front.

As far as short-term active weather goes, we won’t see much. A weak front swings through tomorrow morning, which I believe I’m generously giving a 30% chance of rain as it isn’t very well organized, and we won’t see the cooler and drier air on the backside like we usually do. That’s because multiple fronts will pass nearby through all of next week keeping our weather pattern warmer, more humid, and at least drizzly most days.

