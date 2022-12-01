WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

