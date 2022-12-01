Win Stuff
USM ‘lights the way’ for the 25th time

University of Southern Mississippi fires up a tree for the holidays
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is officially in the holiday spirit.

USM’s Student Government Association hosted the ‘lighting the way’ event, where it lit up campus with a 30-foot Christmas tree comprised of more than 17,000 lights.

In addition to the tree, the university had a cider bar, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa and a showing of “The Grinch.”

“It usually is the beginning of their finals week,” said USM coordinator of traditions Caroline Carney. “They start finals shortly after.

“So, it is a nice reprieve from the hectic studying and cramming for finals.”

The tree will be lit up throughout the holiday season on the administration building’s southside lawn.

