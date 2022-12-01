Tuesday storm scrapes up Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One family is feeling very fortunate after Tuesday night’s storms.

The home of Kerry Lovett, his wife and two children, was destroyed in Tuesday night’s tornado.

Wednesday, Lovett and his son, Jay, both said they felt very lucky to have survived the storm.

“When the power went out, automatic at a chicken farm, you have to go and check and make sure everything is back up and running,” Kerry Lovett said. “My brother across the street, his generator didn’t come up so I went over to help him.

“And I noticed my house had had damage and I knew (my family) was on the inside, so I pulled in the yard and saw that, and my heart fell into my stomach. And I got out screaming their names and they answered, so I went and tried to get them out, get them out.”

Jay Lovett said the storm was an experience of a lifetime.

“It was scary, that’s all I can say, a true life experience right there, an experience where some people don’t even know or understand,” Jay Lovett said. “I’m blessed to be right here talking to you right now.

Kerry Lovett, whose family has been on the land for 28 years, said he also had several chicken houses damaged in the Tuesday night storm.

And although it may take a while, Lovett said he plans on rebuilding.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.