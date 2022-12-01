Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

State offers new option to earning diploma

Mississippians who have dropped out of high school have a new option to earn their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma.
Ameriprise Financial
If you have previously taken portions of the GED, HiSET, or TASC, you can now combine test scores in order to earn an HSE Diploma.(Shannon Fagan | Shannon Fagan)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning December 1, Mississippians who have dropped out of high school have a new option to earn their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma.

The Mississippi Community College Board announced the new offering Thursday - TotalTranscript® offered by DiplomaSender.

It allows those who have previously taken portions of the GED, HiSET, or TASC to combine test scores in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

Prior to TotalTranscript®, students were required to take and pass the entire battery of individual tests in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

“Across the state, there are more than 300,000 Mississippians without a high school diploma, and oftentimes these individuals are not able to access postsecondary educational opportunities or secure gainful employment,” said Mr. Kell Smith, Interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Community College Board.

The Mississippi Community College Board’s Office of Adult Education is responsible for administering and overseeing the state’s Adult Education program.

For more information, call 601-432-6518 or email info@mccb.edu.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was the driver of the vehicle and reportedly stayed on the scene...
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
Joseph Owens, 20, of Mount Olive
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County.
4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County

Latest News

Christmas in the Courtyard will be held Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the V.O. Smith Courtyard...
Collins preparing for 6th helping of ‘Christmas in the Courtyard’
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Col. William "Lee" Henry is the new commanding officer of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training...
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his weekend forecast for the Pine Belt
Command changes at Camp Shelby
Camp Shelby welcomes new commander