Route, event lineup set for annual Christmas parade, tree lighting in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to spread Christmas cheer as the Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade and the annual Christmas lighting ceremony will take place Thursday night.

For citizens and Pine Belt community members who decide to join in on the festivities, the Hattiesburg Police Department has released the route information that the parade will take when it begins at 6 p.m.

HPD says intersections along the route will close between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and the parade will start at 6 p.m. at 2nd Avenue/Sacred Heart High School. It will extend to West Pine, West Front and Main streets before ending at Town Square Park.

At the park, Santa’s Village will open at 5:30 p.m. for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Musical performances from Center Stage of Hattiesburg and Taste of 59 South are set to start at 7 p.m.

Mayor Toby Barker will give remarks once the parade is over, and count down the lighting of the tree, which is expected to take place around 7:25-7:30 p.m.

Art Makes Art will close out the event at Town Square Park, but food and beverage vendors will be available there and several downtown shops will be open.

