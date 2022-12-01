Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Route, event lineup set for annual Christmas parade, tree lighting in Hub City

At Town Square Park, Santa’s Village will open at 5:30 p.m. for photos with Santa and Mrs....
At Town Square Park, Santa’s Village will open at 5:30 p.m. for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Musical performances from Center Stage of Hattiesburg and Taste of 59 South are set to start at 7 p.m.(City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Jaycees, Downtown Hattiesburg Association)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to spread Christmas cheer as the Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade and the annual Christmas lighting ceremony will take place Thursday night.

For citizens and Pine Belt community members who decide to join in on the festivities, the Hattiesburg Police Department has released the route information that the parade will take when it begins at 6 p.m.

HPD says intersections along the route will close between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and the parade will start at 6 p.m. at 2nd Avenue/Sacred Heart High School. It will extend to West Pine, West Front and Main streets before ending at Town Square Park.

The Hattiesburg Police Department has released the route information that the parade will take...
The Hattiesburg Police Department has released the route information that the parade will take when it begins at 6 p.m.(City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Jaycees, Downtown Hattiesburg Association)

At the park, Santa’s Village will open at 5:30 p.m. for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Musical performances from Center Stage of Hattiesburg and Taste of 59 South are set to start at 7 p.m.

Mayor Toby Barker will give remarks once the parade is over, and count down the lighting of the tree, which is expected to take place around 7:25-7:30 p.m.

Art Makes Art will close out the event at Town Square Park, but food and beverage vendors will be available there and several downtown shops will be open.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was the driver of the vehicle and reportedly stayed on the scene...
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
Tuesday's storm left a barn roof missing, trees down and more.
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

Latest News

Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
Laurel police execute 4 drug busts in November
-
Laure Police Department
Fire-hydrant testing continuing in Hattiesburg
Fire-hydrant testing continuing in Hattiesburg
The 30-foot tree is composed of more than 17,000 lights.
USM ‘lights the way’ for the 25th time