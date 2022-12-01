Mississippi’s “Mr. Football” winners recognized in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A celebration of the state’s six best high school football players took place in Clinton on Tuesday morning.

The MHSAA recognized the 2022 “Mr. Football” winners from each classification.

Bay Springs senior Ty Jones was awarded Class 1A’s “Mr. Football” title after rushing for 1,622 yards and 32 touchdowns while racking up 48 tackles and 15 tackles for loss for the South State champion Bulldogs.

“It’s amazing man,” Jones said. “It’s just great when you’re around a lot of good people. It just means a lot because out of all them people they picked me. And I’m just blessed for that.”

Jones is committed to play football at Mississippi State but has one more mission Friday at “The Rock” – win another state championship.

Just 20 miles up the road from Bay Springs is another two-way player who has his team in the Class 3A state title.

Raleigh senior Suntarine Perkins rushed for 1,744 yards and 28 touchdowns, adding 86 tackles and forcing five turnovers as a linebacker.

One of the Lions’ premier weapons on both sides of the ball, Perkins explained how he was anointed the nickname “get.”

“I got the name ‘get’ when I was playing little league when I was about five or six,” said Perkins, an Ole Miss commit. “They used to give me the ball and I was so fast, they just started calling me ‘get,’ they said I can get it. I thank God for this moment, I thank my mama and my daddy and my family for raising me the man I am today. I thank my coaches and Raleigh High School, my community for the love and support.”

MHSAA’s 2022 “Mr. Football” winners:

Class 1A – Ty Jones (RB/LB) – Bay Springs

Class 2A – Austin Goss (QB) – Scott Central

Class 3A – Suntarine Perkins (RB/LB) – Raleigh

Class 4A – Isaac Smith (RB/DB) – Itawamba

Class 5A – Dante Dowdell (RB) – Picayune

Class 6A – Bray Hubbard (QB/DB) – Ocean Springs

