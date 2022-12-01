Win Stuff
Mississippi comedienne hits Hattiesburg stage for HIV/AIDS event

Rita Brent
Rita Brent
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The AIDS Services Coalition (ASC) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a comedy fundraiser at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday night.

Headling the show is Rita Brent, a Mississippi native with almost a decade in the comedy entertainment business. She’s been featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, and Epix TV’s Unprotected Sets. Brent is also a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey” and wrote for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show.

Over her career, Brent has released three singles, “Kamala,” “Raised in the Sipp,” and “I Deserve to Be Alive.” She currently tours as a featured act with Rickey Smiley and Cedric the Entertainer.

Friday’s show at the Saenger, Rita Brent and Friends, is a collaborative work with the ASC and sponsored by the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The event aims to raise awareness and commemorate the lives of those in the Pine Belt affected by HIV/AIDS while also raising funds for the AIDS Service Coalition.

Rita Brent, a stand-up comedian from Mississippi, will perform at the Hattiesburg Saenger...
Rita Brent, a stand-up comedian from Mississippi, will perform at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday, Dec. 2, to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS.

The ASC is a non-profit organization that provides 73 of Mississippi’s 82 counties with resources and services to support those affected by HIV/AIDS and to prevent its spread in vulnerable communities.

Rita Brent and Friends will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater.

Tickets range from $24 to $45 and are available through Eventbrite.

