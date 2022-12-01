MEMA issues initial severe weather damage update

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - Early numbers provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency say two people were injured and 47 homes damaged statewide in the severe weather of Nov. 29-29.

MEMA is working with counties to assess damage from the storms earlier this week, with reports of homes damaged, trees downed and power outages because of straight-line winds and tornadoes.]

At this time, the National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes touched down across the state during the severe weather event.

Currently, two injuries have been reported to MEMA in Pike County.

Statewide, counties have reported 47 homes have been damaged. Those numbers are expected to change during the assessment and validation process.

Two poultry farms also sustained significant damage in Jasper County.

Initial damage assessments are underway.

The following is preliminary and will change through the assessment process.

These counties report some damage to homes, ranging from affected to destroyed:

Choctaw County – six homes

Jasper County – 12 homes

Pike County – eight homes

Lowndes County – 20 homes

Oktibbeha County – one home

MEMA is assisting counties with validating damage assessments.

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage to the home

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

Click this link for MEMA video of damage from across the state.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.