Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday.

Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July.

Herrington has maintained his innocence since being charged and previously filed a lawsuit against Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he was being illegally held in jail.

Herrington says there has been no direct evidence to implicate him in Lee’s murder, and that detectives made the arrest after tracking Lee and Herrington’s movements through social networking applications and surveillance footage, as well as the use of “cadaver dogs” which conducted a search at Herrington’s apartment.

Herrington had been in jail in Lafayette County without bail since July 22. He was released Thursday on a $250,000 bond.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore and Herrington’s defense team made an agreement for Herrington to receive bond, while surrendering his passport and wearing an ankle monitor.

Creekmore says Herrington’s defense lawyer also withdrew habeus corpus in lieu of the agreement.

