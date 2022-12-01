Win Stuff
Laurel Main Street says plenty of events to enjoy instead of Downtown Countdown

Downtown Countdown in Laurel discontinued
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Though the giant pine cone won’t be dropping this year, Laurel Main Street says more events are coming.

Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday afternoon they would discontinue its Downtown Countdown event.

“We have to evaluate everything that we do against our mission statement, financially, volunteer base planning, so it’s a combination of factors,” Laurel Main Street Executive Director Caroline Burks said.

When the news was broke, many Laurel residents were unhappy, and took to the comments section of social media.

One person said, “And they wonder why more people don’t visit the area...”

Others were a bit more passionate about the subject.

Another commenter said, ““This is the stupidest thing ever… we really loved this event!! I stand by my true feelings about Laurel … I hate everything about it!!!”

While the reaction is not ideal, Burks said The City Beautiful still had plenty to offer.

“We are very excited for what the holidays hold in downtown Laurel and all the things that are going on down here, and what 2023 holds for us,” said Burks. “We’ve already got 10 events on the calendar, including fan favorite, Wine Down, so we’re just really looking forward to the future and promoting our merchants.”

A list of events in Downtown Laurel can be found by clicking here.

