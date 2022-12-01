Jones Co. has switched from regular tornado sirens to Hyper-Reach program

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Last night, Jones County was under a tornado warning, but no sirens were heard.

This left citizens confused and asking the First Alert Weather Team lots of questions about the sirens “not working.”

As it turns out, the sirens haven’t been turned on for over a year.

Jones County is one of three counties, including Covington and Clarke, that use a Hyper-Reach program to issue mobile alerts.

That way,it’s not just about hearing a siren. Instead, it’s about getting real-time data on the threat that is localized to your area.

Through a landline or mobile device, the system provides alerts in myriad fashion, sending voice calls, text messages, emails, push notifications, a smartphone app and through Alexa.

Tornado warnings aren’t the only notification that can be received. The program also sends out messages for floods, fires, public health alerts, criminal activity and other emergencies.

The main reason Jones County switched: Reach.

The sirens alerted around 3,000 people. With Hyper-Reach, the warning can reach more than 40,000 residents.

There are three ways to sign up for this program:

Call (601) 438-3124

Text “alerts” to (601) 438-3124

Tell an Alexa unit “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach.”

Sever weather alters also can be received by downloading the WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather App.

