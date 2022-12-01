Hattiesburg extends deadline for firefighter academy

City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s recruitment period has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023.

Hattiesburg fire recruits must:

Complete successfully the physical agility test

Pass the Civil Service Exam

Be 18 years of age or older

Be an United States citizen

Have a high school diploma/GED

Have no felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions

Possess a valid driver’s license

Be a registered voter in your current county/city of residence.

The starting salary for a Hattiesburg firefighter is between $30,000 and $33,000 per year, depending on education level.

All Academy recruits will receive a salary based on $25,000, and the salary will be adjusted upon graduation.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 13, 2023.

Applications: http://bit.ly/applytohfd

