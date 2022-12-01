Win Stuff
Hattiesburg extends deadline for firefighter academy

Hattiesburg firefighter academy deadline extended (Source: KOLD News 13)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s recruitment period has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023.

Hattiesburg fire recruits must:

  • Complete successfully the physical agility test
  • Pass the Civil Service Exam
  • Be 18 years of age or older
  • Be an United States citizen
  • Have a high school diploma/GED
  • Have no felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions
  • Possess a valid driver’s license
  • Be a registered voter in your current county/city of residence.

The starting salary for a Hattiesburg firefighter is between $30,000 and $33,000 per year, depending on education level.

All Academy recruits will receive a salary based on $25,000, and the salary will be adjusted upon graduation.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 13, 2023.

Applications: http://bit.ly/applytohfd

