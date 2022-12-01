Hattiesburg extends deadline for firefighter academy
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
City of Hattiesburg Communications Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s recruitment period has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023.
Hattiesburg fire recruits must:
- Complete successfully the physical agility test
- Pass the Civil Service Exam
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Be an United States citizen
- Have a high school diploma/GED
- Have no felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions
- Possess a valid driver’s license
- Be a registered voter in your current county/city of residence.
The starting salary for a Hattiesburg firefighter is between $30,000 and $33,000 per year, depending on education level.
All Academy recruits will receive a salary based on $25,000, and the salary will be adjusted upon graduation.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 13, 2023.
Applications: http://bit.ly/applytohfd
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.