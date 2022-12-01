Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service

Born on June 16, 1938, Billy C. Hudson was a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant.
Born on June 16, 1938, Billy C. Hudson was a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant.(unknown | Forrest County Tax Collector's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Born on June 16, 1938, Billy C. Hudson was a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant.

Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.

His long political career included serving as a Magee city alderman, two terms on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, and three terms in the Mississippi state senate, where he chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee and was vice-chair of county affairs. Hudson was a member of the Republican Party.

He was currently serving as the Forrest County tax collector at the time of his death.

The Forrest County Tax Collector’s Office made announced Hudson’s death on Thursday, Dec. 1, in a post on their Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report the death of Tax Collector Billy C. Hudson,” reads the post. “Mr. Hudson was a well-known businessman in our community who dedicated his retirement years to public service. . . . In 2019, he decided to return home to Hattiesburg and was elected Tax Collector, a decision he made so that he would be able to serve his constituents in a more personal, one-on-one manner. Mr. Hudson truly enjoyed serving and assisting his fellow citizens to better themselves and their circumstances. He strived to make Forrest County a better place for us all and will be greatly missed.”

Hudson lived in Hattiesburg with his wife Barbara Hudson. They had five children and many grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

  • Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Hattiesburg Community Church (114 Newell Sullivan Road).
  • Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hattiesburg Community Church.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was the driver of the vehicle and reportedly stayed on the scene...
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
Tuesday's storm left a barn roof missing, trees down and more.
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

Latest News

Rita Brent
Mississippi comedienne hits Hattiesburg stage for HIV/AIDS event
At Town Square Park, Santa’s Village will open at 5:30 p.m. for photos with Santa and Mrs....
Route, event lineup set for annual Christmas parade, tree lighting in Hub City
Six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel...
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
-
Laure Police Department