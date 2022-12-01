Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Born on June 16, 1938, Billy C. Hudson was a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant.

Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.

His long political career included serving as a Magee city alderman, two terms on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, and three terms in the Mississippi state senate, where he chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee and was vice-chair of county affairs. Hudson was a member of the Republican Party.

He was currently serving as the Forrest County tax collector at the time of his death.

The Forrest County Tax Collector’s Office made announced Hudson’s death on Thursday, Dec. 1, in a post on their Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report the death of Tax Collector Billy C. Hudson,” reads the post. “Mr. Hudson was a well-known businessman in our community who dedicated his retirement years to public service. . . . In 2019, he decided to return home to Hattiesburg and was elected Tax Collector, a decision he made so that he would be able to serve his constituents in a more personal, one-on-one manner. Mr. Hudson truly enjoyed serving and assisting his fellow citizens to better themselves and their circumstances. He strived to make Forrest County a better place for us all and will be greatly missed.”

Hudson lived in Hattiesburg with his wife Barbara Hudson. They had five children and many grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Hattiesburg Community Church (114 Newell Sullivan Road).

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hattiesburg Community Church.

