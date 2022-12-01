Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Missing a loved one is hard, especially during the holidays.

A rally was held Wednesday for Johnnie Bennett, a Hattiesburg man who was reported missing almost a month ago.

He last was seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Nov. 4 to head to work.

Family members said they are concerned for his safety and hope anyone who recognizes Bennett will come forward with any information.

“But the main thing is, we want to know where he’s at, if he’s safe,” said May Gray, Bennett’s aunt. “Is he hurt, cold, or hungry or alive, that’s the main thing.

“I want to know if he’s safe.”

Hattiesburg police say , so far, they have no updates on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to help and give the HPD a call at (601) 544-7900.

